Sweet moves against silent killer

Award winning actor, playwright and director Candy Bowers has thrown down on a subject that is close to her heart: eradicating Type 2 diabetes.

Her music theatre work Sweet Mama was born to combat an invisible enemy slowly and painfully eradicating her people.

Armed with ancient knowledge, future technology and excellent dance moves, she embarks on the greatest battle of her life; to beat the monster from inside her mother’s body.

Bowers has delved into the medical, scientific and socio-political nature of the greatest disease disproportionately affecting black and brown people globally, in Australia, and in her own family.

Drawing on her childhood love of sci-fi fantasy, 80s video games, afrobeat music and classic theatre training, this production is an imaginative and darkly humorous exploration of what it might take to break the cycle.

“Sweet Mama (Do you believe in destiny?) is the product of significant research and hands-on care,” Bowers says.

“My mother is at the pointy end of Type 2 diabetes, and family members from Australia and South Africa have been gravely affected by the disease, amplified by Covid-19.

“The heartbreak and fear of this phenomena have moved me to create a piece that opens up dialogue and provokes radical self-love.

“I have pulled together an extraordinary international team of designers and music producers to deliver this highly ambitious vision”.

There’s a power duo of collaborators who’ve grown up between Southern Africa and Australia.

Composition/sound designer Christian Biko will assist Bowers in producing an original score that calls on afrobeat, Amapiano, drum and bass and South African fold music.

Biko is executive producer at creative agency Bobb Creative, and simultaneously works internationally as a DJ.

He has supported the likes of Mobb Deep, Arrested Development, Coolio and Madison Avenue, cementing his place at the forefront of black music.

Costume designer Ntomi Moyo is best known as Sampa The Great’s personal designer, as well as recently heading the design team on Adele’s ‘I Drink Wine’ (2022) music video.

Moyo has also collaborated with icons such as Rihanna, Rico Nasty, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion.

Sweet Mama will be at The Drum theatre, Dandenong on Friday 20 October, 10.30am and 1.30pm for schools only, and Saturday 21 October, 1.30pm for the public. Bookings: drum.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/drum/events or 8571 1666