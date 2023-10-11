Free art studios for the weekend

By Violet Li

Artists and makers from across the south east region will open their doors for visitors to take free self-guided tours through their studios, workshops, galleries, and gardens as part of the Open Studios Weekend.

Open Studio Weekend will be held on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October. Visitors will witness live demonstrations, engage in artistic endeavours, participate in creative workshops, and enrich their personal collection with locally crafted artworks.

City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff PSM encourages residents to come along and immerse themselves in the creative process of local artists and creatives, and learn about the techniques, inspirations and stories that breathe life into each remarkable piece.

“Whether you’re a seasoned art enthusiast or taking your first steps into the world of creativity, this is more than just a tour – it’s an invitation to explore, engage, and be inspired by the intricate threads that weave together the vibrant tapestry of the south east’s creative soul,” she said.

The Open Studios Weekend will feature Berwick Artists Society on Sunday only, Berwick District Woodworkers Club, Black Box Studio, Condor’s Nest, Garage 35 Art Studio, Heather Sheppard Studio, Janet Matthews Studio, Paper Works Gallery, Toomuc Valley Art Group, South Eastern Contemporary Art Network (SECAN), and Up Close and Personal Studio.

The Open Studios Weekend will be open between 10am and 4pm each day. No bookings are required. For further information, visit casey.vic.gov.au/casey-arts