AFL-airport team flying high

Moorabbin Airport and St Kilda Football Club have teamed together to connect with thousands of students across the South East.

During the partnership’s five years, they have engaged with 15,000 students across more than 160 sport, health and wellbeing programs in the region.

Moorabbin Airport’s chief executive officer, Paul Ferguson believes it is their shared values with St Kilda Football Club that have led to the great success of the partnership so far.

“Moorabbin Airport is delighted to be supporting the delivery of St Kilda Football Club’s engagement programs, which are making a real difference to thousands of young people, primarily in local indigenous and multicultural communities.

“By encouraging children to connect through sport, we’re not only nurturing their health and wellbeing, but their lifelong skills too,” Mr Ferguson said.

The two initially joined forces in 2019, supporting the Saints indigenous and multicultural engagement programs encouraging local youth from diverse communities.

One of their biggest reach programs has been the All-Nations, a school program aimed at five to 12-year old students to improve community health and wellbeing.

Currently it operates in a variety of schools across the City of Kingston and West Dandenong region.

Moorabbin Airport has helped fund sports equipment and sportswear, as well as the delivery of expert-led sports and health lessons, including upskill training sessions for the school teachers.

“Qualities required for football, such as leadership, confidence, and a willingness to learn are directly transferrable to an aviation career.

“Our reach with this partnership has resulted in an increase in interest and enquiries via our airport website, and we’re hopeful that through the continuation of our partnership will generate further aviation career awareness among local youth, families and teachers,” Mr Ferguson said.

Moorabbin Airport also supports the training of hundreds of young people through the sponsorship of the St Kilda Academy.

The training provided by the academy for ages five to 19 are for those looking for opportunities and friendships in football and life.

St Kilda’s executive general manager of commercial, Chris Larkins said he was thrilled to see the program build not only pathways for future footy stars, but also access to life-changing training and education.

“Through these programs and academies, we’re making a tangible difference to the lives of the participants and the broader community. We look forward to seeing this continue to grow in the years to come.”

Moorabbin Airport has supported the St Kilda Academy to award 81 scholarship place to culturally diverse young people in Melbourne’s Southeast region – supporting further football and personal development opportunities, including leadership sessions, AFL Match Day experiences and work placement opportunities.