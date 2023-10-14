Celebrating Carers expo

A free event celebrating all that carers do. Features a guest speaker, a range of service providers, carers supports and programs at Springvale Neighbourhood House. Free morning tea and coffee, as well as activities.

– Wednesday 18 October, 11am-2pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free entry. Details: snh.org.au

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Hands on with the Past

See Greater Dandenong’s rich history firsthand by viewing and handling special objects from the City’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection. We encourage you to interact with and discuss the history of City of Greater Dandenong.

– Thursday 19 October, 3.30pm-4.30pm at Dandenong Library. Free event.

Citizens talking Climate Change

Join for an evening cuppa where you can discuss climate action and solutions for living sustainably now. These are monthly group discussions, attendees are strongly encouraged to engage and join in the chat. This activity is supported by volunteers. Please bring-your-own mug/cup.

– Friday 20 October, 7pm-8pm at Springvale Community Hub – Mitchell Hall, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, bookings recommended. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/citizens-talking-climate-change

Unity in Diversity Festival

Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre brings a free, family friendly festival to celebrate its 30 year anniversary and showcase our multicultural communities here in Melbourne’s South East. Includes live music and performances, sports demonstrations, art and craft activities, face painting and henna, popcorn and Afghan tea cart, free Halal BBQ lunch, cultural food demonstrations, and access to information and services.

– Sunday 22 October 10am-3pm at SMRC, 39 Clow Street Dandenong.

Create Cool Forests at Home

Workshop with experts from Sustainable Gardening Australia. Explore the countless benefits of plants in urban spaces, their cooling effects, and practical ways to make your home both lively and biodiverse. Free native plants or vouchers to a local nursery will be provided, along with a complimentary lunch. BYO reusable water bottle and keep cup/mug, as well as a notepad.

– Sunday 22 October, 10.30am-1.30pm at Springvale City Hall, 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale; free event. Register at conservationvolunteers.info/USFCreateShadeAtHome

Scrabble Seniors Come and Try

For Seniors month, Dandenong U3A invite seniors to Come and Try a game of Scrabble every Tuesday throughout October. Each week we attempt to complete two games of approximately one hour each, against a different opponent each time. Games are supplied, and a few dictionaries are available for use.

– Tuesdays, 2pm-4pm at Gloria Pyke Netball Stadium (Meeting Room), Greaves Reserve, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Bookings essential: email program@dandenongu3a.org.au or text 0409 850 119

Mahjong Seniors Come and Try

For Seniors month, Dandenong U3A invites seniors to Come and Try a game of Mahjong every Tuesday throughout October. Players and newcomers are very welcome. We have the playing sets. Just come along to learn/play.

– Tuesdays, 11.30am-1.30pm at Gloria Pyke Netball Stadium (Meeting Room), Greaves Reserve, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Bookings essential: email program@dandenongu3a.org.au or text 0409 850 119

U3A Cycling

For Seniors month, Dandenong U3A invite seniors to Come and Try this Cycling session on the first two weeks of October. Cycle along the many paths following the Dandenong Creek and paths that link to it. The paths are mostly flat, sealed and off road. (some paths may be gravel and quiet side streets are often used). Visitors will need to be able to ride an average 15kph over a 30km ride. Note Ebike riders welcome. BYO spare tube, pump and tools for punctures. Please wear highly visible clothing.

– Wednesday 11 October, 8.30am-noon (including coffee break) at Dandenong Park, Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event, bookings essential. Details: Marge, 0410 304 308.

Seniors gentle walking

For Seniors month in October, Dandenong U3A are offering visitors to a Come and Try session for their Gentle Walking group. Suitable for different levels of walkers. Please wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes, bring a full water bottle and some change for your coffee at Noble Park RSL.

– Wednesdays (11, 18 and 25 October) 8.45am-11am at Ross Reserve, Memorial Drive, Noble Park (meet at new soccer pavilion). Free event, bookings essential. Bookings: email program@dandenongu3a.org.au or text 0409 850 119.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul and connects to meaning. Join us each Monday, either via zoom or in person, as we practise the art of Awareness Meditation. No experience is necessary.

– Mondays 2.30pm-3.30pm (followed by a cuppa) at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. Suggested donation: a gold coin. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month (next on 31 October) 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046

Wellsprings dinner

Annual fundraising dinner for Wellsprings for Women. Door prizes, raffles, silent auction and special guest Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams.

– Friday 3 November, 6.30pm-10.30pm at Killester College, Kennedy Hall, 433 Springvale Road Springvale; $100 pp (including food and drinks). Book by 13 October at events.humanitix.com/wellsprings-for-women-annual-fundraising-dinner

Garden open day

Maralinga Community Garden’s next open day will be held on the inaugural National Community Gardens Day.

– 26 November, 10am-12pm at Chandler Road Reserve, Keysborough.

Yesteryear: A Glimpse into Greater Dandenong’s Past

This exhibition explores our region’s changing landscape and rich historical narratives through selected artworks, images and objects from Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection and local historical society collections.

– Open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 2pm (until 24 November) at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Planetary Gestures

Art exhibition curated by Tess Maunder. Explores ideas surrounding ecological systems, ancient knowledge, celestial blueprints and tidal movements across the land, sea and sky known as Australasia, part of the wider Asia­-Pacific and the ‘Great Ocean’.

– Open Tuesdays-Saturdays, 12pm-4pm (until 3 November) at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. We are in need of a few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801