Joy fills Doveton hall

It was 25 years since an array of multicultural seniors groups came together to manage John Pandazopoulos Hall in Doveton.

And the resultant committee of management – with 400 attendees – celebrated with bright dance and foods on Sunday 8 October.

Each seniors group shared culture, food and performance, underscored by professional musician Brian Rodriguez.

They hailed from far-flung lands such as Xin Jiang province, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.

Committee member Brian Oates said the hall’s clubs formed the “largest, most efficient, longest-happening, most diverse and harmonious organisation in City of Casey”.

“Everybody had a great day sharing tradition entertainment and foods from around the world.”