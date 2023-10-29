SOUTH EAST BUSINESS AWARDS: Pipeline to high-tech triumph

Advanced Manufacturing award

Hi Spec Group

From the heartbreak of losing their jobs in the shutdown of Australia’s auto industry, Joe Famularo and Steve Ristevski bounced back to form a winning combination.

After much soul-searching, they founded Hi Spec Group in September 2017.

“Our goal was to retain local manufacturing, the disciplines that we had learnt from the automotive industry, the skills and to re-employ some of the team members that would be out of employment,” they said.

Hi Spec Group started with simple products like small aluminium pipes and hoses.

Now it is a uniquely “full system” manufacturer for markets such as automotive conversion, marine, defence, construction, heavy vehicles and general manufacturing.

It started providing complex solutions for its customers, and then invested in a computer-aided design (CAD) facility for initial project planning phases, prototypes and volume production.

Its products include hydraulic air brake, air-conditioning, vacuum and water hose tubular assemblies made from aluminium, steel and nylon.

“At this stage there are no other manufactures locally with this capability and our vision is to maintain this by continuing to innovate and investing in our people and technology.”

Famularo and Ristevski say they want to pass on their knowledge to the next generation.

“We are constantly looking for the next generation of brazing/welding and CNC pipe pender professionals and currently have a development for two young recruits.”

The firm has grown to 23 personnel in production, admin, engineering and CAD – including four sets of parents and their children.

During a challenging but successful 2023, Hi Spec Group introduced its IHX (internal heat exchanger) to the market.

The system is 30 per cent more efficient than a common automotive air-conditioner, resulting in a cooler cabin and less load on the car engine.

“While the IHX is used extensively overseas we are the only supplier in Australia.”

Manufacturer AW Bell received an honourable mention in the category award.