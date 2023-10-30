SOUTH EAST BUSINESS AWARDS: Model employer drives social change

Award: Employer of Choice

Wallara Australia

Awards Sponsor: Chisholm

Working as a beacon of support, Wallara Australia provides people with disabilities with more than just a helping hand but also a way to achieve their goals.

The Employer of Choice award recognises organisations that are committed to the development of their people, something that this organisation continues to strive for.

“Our mission is to drive social change by empowering people with different abilities, making them the centre of all our decision-making,” Wallara stated.

Personal growth through developing interpersonal skills and confidence, and exploring interests through art, sports and other creative interests are some of the many pillars of support they have to offer.

But what really sets Wallara apart is its depth, with Wallara Logistics, Productions, Sages Cottage and other recreational events spearheading their campaign.

“Our goal is to be the best disability education provider in Australia. We have a comprehensive knowledge of services and providers in Melbourne’s south-east and have an informed understanding of the NDIS.”

While each platform specialises in its own pathways, the goal remains the same, to provide educational programs and employment pathways from hospitality to videography and even land management services.

The award also highlights employers who invest in personal well-being, work-life balance and a talent growth strategy demonstrating best practices and creating a culture of business excellence.

Boasting support coordinators with years of experience on their belt, high standards of customer service, fostering relationships with the public and a clear goal, the organisation looks to provide help wherever it can.