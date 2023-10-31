SOUTH EAST BUSINESS AWARDS: Social enterprise gets results

Business Citizen Award

Wallara Logistics

Award Sponsor- City of Greater Dandenong

Wallara Logistics has forged success both as a social enterprise and a commercially competitive business.

A division of Wallara Australia, Wallara Logistics formed in the 1970s as a workshop for graduates from the Wallara school for children with disabilities.

The organisation successfully repositioned itself as a commercially competitive business delivering services in packaging, logistics, assembly and later expanding to hospitality, warehousing and land management.

The organisation has employed 140 people with disabilities and strives to achieve its mission as a “progressive provider of supportive employment in Australia.”

“We are active in the advocacy of our clients and championing their right for their voice to be heard.

“We deliver exceptional results for our clients, recently returning a 99.8 per cent stocktake accuracy for St Kilda Football Club, an outstanding result for their business and a credit to our team.”

As part of its open workforce program, the organisation has worked with multiple business, Tutt Bryant Equipment, Frankston RSL and Bunurong Memorial Park to transition clients into the workforce.

The depth of their work goes further as recently they’ve partnered with Afri-Aus Care to provide employment for 10 African-Australian women.

“We use a quality system to manage our Logistics service (SEQOS) that provides up to date reporting to both staff and customers and have an exceptional team of staff leading Logistics each with more than 15 years’ experience.”

The organisation, with its impressive and successful portfolio, has taken over both minds and hearts.

South East Leisure was runner-up in the category.