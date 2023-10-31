SOUTH EAST BUSINESS AWARDS: Solving paperwork headaches

Business Innovation Award

Cloudcon

Sponsor – Ashfords

Cloudcon’s smart innovations for the civil engineering industry has earned them the Business Innovation award.

With a decade of experience in construction, founder Chris van Enk got onto the job to eliminate paperwork for businesses with a more efficient, accurate digital platform.

Founded in 2017, the company embarked on a mission to make the lives of those in the civil engineering sector easier and get rid of the unnecessary administration and documentation hassles.

“Our innovative platform is designed from the ground up with the flexibility to be customised according to the unique needs of each client, offering infinite possibilities for integration and the inclusion of various features for the civil construction industry in Australia,” Cloudcon stated.

The company uses up-to-date technology and resources to meet the high demands of its customers, providing customised solutions for all.

Companies can access information, manage critical data from various aspects of the company in one centralised location along with an ability for instant communication.

“By bringing together all information and workflows within a single software platform, we empower businesses with unparalleled efficiency and streamlined operations.

“At Cloudcon we recognize that each company has workflows that are unique to them that’s why we’ve mastered the art of tailored ERP and CRM solutions, ensuring that each businesses processes are catered for throughout our entire platform.”

Civil construction companies have one less thing off their plate, will have “all the forms, invoices, and information in one ultra-secure, accessible hub from anywhere on any device“.

“By staying up-to-date with emerging technologies and best practices, we can proactively introduce new features or fixes to our platform, ensuring that our clients always have access to cutting-edge tools… to boost their efficiency.”