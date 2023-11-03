Spooky night a hit

By Violet Li

Lynbrook Residents Association (LRA) held its annual Halloween in the Park event at Banjo Paterson Reserve on 31 October.

More than 200 residents turned up for the spooky night, and volunteers handed out about 5kg of lollies and over 50kg of chocolate to little monsters and ghouls.

LRA, local businesses and individual sponsors donated prizes with categories for young children, teens, adults, and groups to recognise their dress efforts for the festive atmosphere.

The prizes were determined by event judge Damien Rosario.

LRA event coordinator Vanessa Watson said they held this event every year to engage their residents and to have a bit of fun as a community.

“We are a volunteer group who are passionate about uplifting the Lynbrook community,” she said.

“We thank our community partners who sponsor our event with generous prizes.

“Donations keep our Halloween event sustainable for the long term.“