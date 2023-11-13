Basking in the Show’s magic

The attractions at the 151st annual Dandy Show never get old.

A new generation of youngsters smiled in sunshine and soaked in the farmyard spectacle that filled Greaves Reserve on the weekend of 11 and 12 November.

Rebounding after Covid lockdowns, the crowds returned in their thousands. Showjumping also returned to Dandenong after a hiatus for several years.

Sideshow alley remained ever popular, as were the bands, Eljay stunt riding, vintage cars and awesome specimens of livestock.

Pictures: ROB CAREW