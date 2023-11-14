Fusion online for inclusivity

By Sahar Foladi

An inclusive theatre company based in Dandenong has unveiled an educational film to help promote online safety.

Fusion Theatre is an inclusive ensemble which this year worked to produce professional video resources for the Australian eSafety Commissioner, just as they had previously in 2021.

The eSafety film focused on people with disabilities and their interactions with technology.

Fusion Theatre artistic director, Jo Raphael said they’d collaborated with a video production company, Creativa, to “add authenticity to the film scripts” as well as to provide actors for the film.

“The Fusion actors with lived experience of disability workshopped the scripts and were able to contribute ideas to make the messaging relevant and meaningful.

“Through collaborating in workshops, Fusion actors were able to help add authenticity to the scripts that were focused on people with disabilities and their interactions with technology.”

Based at the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, the artists meet weekly on Wednesdays for workshops.

The inclusivity of the program for artists with special needs were praised by the Fusion artists who worked on the project.

“As a neuro diverse actor, it was great to be able to have a supportive process that helped me to remember lines,” actor Andy McKinnon said.

The theatre held its film premiere on Wednesday 8 November where the community had the opportunity to speak with the artists involved in the production.

Mr McKinnon said the highlight overall was watching the film at the premiere.

“When I saw the films at the premiere, I thought they were even better than I expected.”

Actor Katrina Welsby said: “I was happy to be involved in the videos because I felt it was important to tell these stories about people with disabilities being safe online.

“I think this information could really help some people if they see the videos.”

Since its humble beginnings 26 years ago, Fusion Theatre had mostly provided opportunities for actors and artists to develop their skills and collaborate to produce original theatre performances.

However, in recent years the company had been able to spread its wings and provide a pathway to professional employment as actors.

As the company seeks further collaboration opportunities for their artists, inclusivity is also at the forefront.

“We know there is a lot of interest and need for a space that is inclusive, where everyone is welcomed to create artistic performances and develop as an artist,” Ms Raphael said.

“Fusion provides such a space and looks forward to expanding these opportunities.”

Established in 2015, the eSafety Commissioner is the national independent regulator and educator for online safety.

It works with the online industry to help make the user experience safer and more positive.

To access the educational resource produced by Fusion Theatre, go to: esafety.gov.au/key-issues/domestic-family-violence/professional-development/disability-support-workers/stories