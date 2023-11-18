Dazzling parade marks Hubs’ 10 years

A dazzling fashion catwalk descended the stairs of Springvale Library during a celebration of 10 years of Dandenong Community Hubs.

For a decade, culturally diverse families – particularly mums with young children – have been supported by the Hubs project at five Greater Dandenong primary schools.

Community Hubs chief executive Dr Sonja Hood was among the 100 guests at the celebration, which featured an Afghan-costume fashion parade.

Students from Dandenong, Dandenong South, Dandenong West, St Anthony’s and Springvale Rise primary schools were also there, along with parents testifying to the profound impact that Hubs had on their families.

Under this nationwide project, hubs are embedded at schools to connect families with each other, with their schools and with services and supports.

Families take part in playgroups, ‘coffee and chat’ sessions and learn conversational English and vocational skills.

Meanwhile, the early childhood setting help kids to build social skills and prepare for school.

The Smith Family charity has supported the Dandenong and Casey Hubs projects for eight years.