Diwali was celebrated with bright costumes, arts, foods and crafts at Dandenong Market on 19 November.

Crowds enjoyed high-energy bhangra dancing, Bollywood workshops, a live DJ, henna art and street foods including spicy biryani.

Performers included DJ Ash playing Bollywood, Punjabi and hip-hop beats, the Bollywood music group Beyond Nirvana, the Bollydazzlers and Rhanje Bhangra.