Wheels of change in bike market

Bicycles are getting recycled for second lives at a new Dandenong social enterprise.

Brainwave Bikes offers hundreds of quality, refurbished and tested bikes otherwise headed for landfill and provides work for people with disabilities.

“With the cost of living rising, we offer a great choice for families wanting affordable and well-made bikes,” manager Kieran McMahon says.

He said the initiative is helping the environment, as well as offering quality repair and maintenance services.

“(We are) helping people with barriers to employment by offering training and job opportunities in bike mechanics.

“This can empower them with valuable skills, confidence, and income, and help them overcome challenges and achieve their goals.”

In keeping with the recycling theme, customers can ‘trade in’ their old bikes to get a discount.

Proceeds go towards supporting children with brain illnesses and injuries as well as their families.

Brainwave Bikes is open for business at Dandenong Market on Saturdays and Sundays.