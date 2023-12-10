Young troupe dancing into Italy

By Sahar Foladi

A group of local ballet dancers are set for a dancing face-off in the vintage theatres of Italy next year.

The group of young girls aged 13 and above from the Melbourne Ballet School located in Noble Park have mixed emotions as they get into practice mode, soon after their performance at City of Greater Dandenong’s carols night at Harmony Square.

Owner and director of the school, Michelle Johnson says they’re ready to dance their hearts out and experience Italy in June next year.

“They’re very excited and motivated to get their dances ready.

“They’re nervous about performing but once you’re there and prepared it all comes together nicely.

“The girls very much enjoyed dancing at the square, and we had nice feedback from people in the community.”

The competition against international groups from around the world is set in the old theatres of Rome, Venice and Florence making it the perfect destination to perform.

“They’ll do workshops with kids from other countries, make connections and experience what it’s really like to dance.”

Custom-made dance costumes will also have to be ordered ahead of the trip.

“It’ll be summer in Italy so the costume will be appropriate for that weather, something sparkly no doubt.”

This will be the first trip after Covid, which caused their plans to compete in Japan to fall apart.

The group travelled to America pre-Covid and performed at Disneyland parade in California leaving them hungry for more.

“I found the last time they really stepped up and improved so I was looking for another opportunity to do it again.

“Now that Covid is done we were invited to participate.”

As she leads the group to Italy next year, Ms Johnson hopes to bring out the best out of each dancer.

“I hope that they become a better dancer, I know they’ll be more confident after this.

“There’s all sorts of styles of dance performed there so they can be exposed to that.”

Besides ballet, the school also teaches jazz, tap, lyrical dance, character dance and singing.

It’s 13 years since Ms Johnson founded the school in Noble Park with more than 230 students at the school from as young as three.

She herself has danced since the young age of six, and found a passion for teaching in her late teens and after training to be a professional teacher, spent years teaching at various schools.

“I wanted to be the one behind the stage, not on it.

“I was always proud of the kids I taught.”

The school will reopen after the holidays on Wednesday 24 January, ready to receive enrolments.