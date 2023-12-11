Nativity story brought to life

Residents at a Dandenong aged-care home have recreated a uniquely personal Christmas nativity play.

After weeks of rehearsals and set designing, Mercy Place Dandenong residents embodied Mother Mary, Saint Joseph, the Three Wise Men, angels, shepherds and the Drummer Boy and sang carols in a joyful performance in front of friends and family on 6 December.

Grace ‘Vera’ Curran proudly wrote the special rendition, which has been performed for the past three years.

She said she was also honoured to appear as the Angel Gabriel.

“Christmas is such a special time of year for all the residents here – it’s exciting to come together again to celebrate our third annual Nativity Play.

“I’m delighted that this year’s event was such a success. This play is such a special part of our home and always brings festive cheer.”

Mercy Place Dandenong lifestyle coordinator Maria Socorro Galvante said the play was a highlight of the home’s events calendar.

“The collaborative efforts from residents, staff and families make it a heartwarming community event, embodying the values of giving and togetherness we all hold dear.”