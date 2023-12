As the year comes to an end, Grade 6 students are saying their final goodbyes at Keysborough Gardens Primary School as they look forward to starting high school next year.

The farewell however was not before a big day out on 13 December, a fun-filled day for the class to celebrate their achievements and look back on the memories fondly.

The celebrations kicked off in the morning at Le Mans Entertainment, with a range of arcade games and laser tag games.