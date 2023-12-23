A lesson in payphone use

Grandchildren nationwide can now connect directly to the North Pole with Telstra’s Free Calls to Santa until December 24, by dialling # HO HO HO (#464646) for free from any of Telstra’s 14,500 payphones around Australia to speak directly with Santa.

Telstra’s Free Calls to Santa hotline is an interactive activity that allows children to enjoy the magical experience of speaking directly with Santa about anything they want, from asking about the weather in the North Pole, to what the reindeer like to snack on before their big Christmas Eve adventure, and even share this year’s wish list.

For those looking to avoid shopping centre crowds with their grandchildren, dialling Santa from any payphone across the country offers an easy and cost-free alternative. Plus, taking kids to a payphone to call Santa is a great way to teach them how to use and locate their nearest payphone in case of an emergency.

As Christmas cheer fills the air, we would love to work with you on a story about Telstra’s Free Calls to Santa and how Aussie families can make the most of it this year.

Here are some handy payphone tips this holiday season

For kids, calling Santa also provides a fun and easy way to learn how to use and locate their nearest payphone in case of an emergency. Some handy tips:

• Use Free Calls to Santa to show kids how a payphone works and remind them that they can use one when it’s needed.

• Fun fact: Every payphone has a unique number you can dial from your mobile. This is a great way to show kids what an old-fashioned phone sound like!

How to call Santa

1. Head to any Telstra payphone around the country from November 15 – December 24.

2. To find your nearest payphone, hit search on Google Maps – for example- Payphones Sydney CBD and Surrounds – Google My Maps

3. Dial #HO HO HO (#464646)

4. Make sure you’re ready with a few questions for Santa, and to tell him what’s at the top of your wish list!