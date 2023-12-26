Cooking … Macadamia nut pavlova with mango and passionfruit

Recipe developed by Sarah Leung and Amanda Wong for Nuts for Life

15 MIN PREP TIME

1.5 HOURS COOK TIME

SERVES 12 PEOPLE

15g NUTS PER SERVE

Ingredients

For the pavlova

· 5 egg whites (175g)

· 225g sugar

· 1 tsp lemon juice or white wine vinegar

· 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

· 140g roasted macadamias, finely chopped

For the cream

· 300ml cream, cold

· 1 tsp Davidson Plum powder (optional)

For the topping

· 20g roasted pistachios, chopped

· 20g roasted macadamias, chopped

· 60g passionfruit pulp (~2 passionfruit)

· 1 (150g) mango

· 20g blueberries

50g strawberries

Method

1. Preheat oven to 150°C. Line oven tray with baking paper.

2. In a large electric mixer bowl fitted with whisk attachment, beat the egg whites on medium speed until bubbles start to form, about 1 minute.

3. Add half of the sugar, vinegar, and vanilla extract. Then, continue whisking until soft peaks are formed, about 2 minutes.

4. Add remaining sugar and beat until glossy, stiff peaks are formed, about 1 minute.

5. Remove bowl from the mixer and fold in the chopped macadamia nuts.

6. Spoon the meringue mixture onto the baking tray to make 2 round nests.

7. Reduce oven temperature to 120° and bake for 1 hour.

8. Turn off the oven and cool with the door ajar for at least 2 hours.

9. In a large mixing bowl, whip the cream to soft peaks then fold in the Davidson Plum powder.

10. To assemble the pavlova, carefully place one of the meringue nests on a platter.

11. Spoon and spread half of the cream, sprinkle 1 tbsp chopped pistachio and macadamia onto the meringue then carefully place the other meringue nest on top.

12. Spoon remaining cream, drizzle passionfruit pulp, assemble fruits, sprinkle remaining nuts and dust Davidson Plum powder on top of the meringue.

Serve immediately.

Tips

You can also make one big round nest (bake for 1 hour 15 minutes) or 20-30 mini-meringue nests (bake for 30 minutes). Assemble your pavlova at the very last minute, as the cream and fruits will soften the pavlova. Roasted almonds can be used instead of pistachios.