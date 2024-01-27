Springvale Lunar New Year Festival

This year’s Year of the Dragon festival features a 60 metre dragon, lion dances, non-stop performances, firecrackers, rides for different age groups and 80 different cuisine stalls to choose from.

A spectacular fireworks display will mark the end of the festival.

– Sunday 4 February, 10am-10pm at Buckingham Avenue and surrounds, Springvale. Free event. Cost applies to food and drinks.

Open Air Movies

The first film of Greater Dandenong’s Open Air Movies series features family favorite fantasy/adventure film, Christopher Robin (2018). Bring your own chairs, blankets and picnics.

– Friday 2 February, 7pm-9pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Maralinga Community Garden open mornings

During February the Maralinga Community Garden will be open every Saturday in celebration of Sustainability month and the Greater Dandneong Sustainability Festival at the Dandenong Market on Sunday 25 February. Come and view our garden, our chemical free produce, enquire about bed hire, and view our eclectic collection of nature items.

– February 3, 10, 17 and 24, 8.30am-10am at Chandler Reserve, 327 Chandler Road Keysborough. Parking on Maralinga Avenue. Details: Bryan, 0409 003 652 or bryan.hunter@education.vic.gov.au. Free event

The Open Door workshops

Welcome to The Open Door, a centre for creative spirituality without fear or judgement. We run a variety of weekly workshops – open to all:

Tai Chi / Gentle Movement Meditation (Mondays 2pm-2.20pm), Awareness Meditation (Mondays 2.30pm-3.30pm), Centering Prayer Meditation (Tuesdays 2.30pm-3.30pm), Art of Soul (Wednesdays 11.30am-1.30pm) and Guided Imagery Meditation (Wednesdays 2.30pm-3pm).

We also run monthly workshops, including Mark’s Gospel – Monday 5 February 4.30pm-5.30pm (Every first Monday of month) and Line Dancing – Thursday 1 February & 15 February 10.30am-11.30am (First & third Thursday of month).

Question the Space

Enjoy works by artists Rachel Burke, Ross Coulter, Jordan Fleming, Guerrilla Girls, Melbourne Art Library, Kent Morris, Dean Norton, Tina Patlas, Kenny Pittock, Nick Selenitsch and TextaQueen. Artwork locations include Walker Street Gallery and various venues around central Dandenong.

– until Friday 1 March at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, corner Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong (open Tuesday-Friday, 12pm-4pm).

Yesteryear: A Glimpse into Greater Dandenong’s Past

This exhibition explores our region’s changing landscape and rich historical narratives through selected artworks, images and objects from Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection and local historical society collections.

– Open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 2pm (until 1 March) at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. We are in need of a few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com