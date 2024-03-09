Stepping out of the crossroads

by Bill Kean of the Baha’i Community of Greater Dandenong.

Baha’u’llah, Founder-Prophet of the Baha’i Faith wrote that ‘The winds of despair are, alas, blowing from every direction, and the strife that divides and afflicts the human race is daily increasing.’

We are witnessing, with our own eyes, the collapse of the international order in the spread of anarchy and terrorism, as well as the intense suffering being inflicted on humanity by various other means.

Every day we witness the framework of society breaking down and the community more unable to cope or understand the reasons why.

We believe that the current world confusion is a necessary phase in the organic process leading ultimately to the unification of the human race in a single order whose boundaries are those of the planet.

The pivotal teaching of the Faith is the Oneness of Humankind emphasising that God is for unity at all levels and between all groups in human society.

That God is One; that men are one; that Faith is ever the same;

That Love is still the nearest word to hint the Nameless Name.

We should be more than hopeful, as many, if not all of, the sacred scriptures of the past have constantly held the promise of peace, which is now at long last within reach.

It may not seem so but it is the next stage in the evolution of this planet.

We are at a crossroads and so much depends on whether the world’s leaders can arise with conviction and a resolute will, to search for and implement the desperately needed solutions.

That remains to be seen!

I would stress that we as individual’s must also play our part in guarding against apathy, and to treat each other with respect.

‘A kindly tongue is the lodestone of the hearts of men. It is the bread of the spirit, it clotheth the words with meaning……’

Things will get worse, but to what extent depends partly on us.

Whatever suffering and turmoil the years ahead may hold it is obvious that a change of attitude is urgently required, that which puts the community above self.

World Peace is not only possible but inevitable.

Enquiries about the City of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662