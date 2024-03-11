Charity takes a long VIEW

For 38 years, Dandenong VIEW Club has met for dinners, outings and raising funds for charity.

On 5 March, about 30 members joined a monthly fundraising dinner and marked the club’s birthday at Dandenong RSL.

It regularly hosts a guest speaker – this time it was Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso.

This was the first time a mayoral guest had served cake at the club, president Anne Maslin wryly remarked.

Among the conviviality was 92-year-old Edith Birkett, sparkling in a tiara, who joined Dandenong VIEW in 1987. This was just a year after the club was founded.

Why the glamourous headwear? Because “I’ve never been this old before”, she jokes.

Ms Birkett moved to Dandenong in 1960 when bread and milk was delivered by horse-and-cart, she said.

At its height, the club had up to 60 members that knitted and made things for charity, she said.

“I love everything about it. It’s walking distance from my place to here.”

Through its deeds, the club proudly sponsors two school students through The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program.