Dressed for harmony

Drums, costumes and dance from all corners of the world brought Harmony Day alive at St Anthony’s Primary School in Noble Park on Friday 8 March.

Students and their families were invited to wear their cultural dress or the colour orange for the annual celebration, including a parade, African drumming, Bollywood dancing, hip hop dancing from the Indigenous Outreach projects and a Latin dance workshop.

There was also a ‘people’s choice’ vote on the best artworks by Year 6 students featuring the saints for each of the school house teams.

“It is a wonderful day for us to come together as a school community and celebrate the amazingly diverse school we are,” a school spokesperson said.

“It is a day that is enjoyed by all who attend.”

The day was rounded off with a whole-school rendition of the school song and Rainbow song.