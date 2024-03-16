Forge a positive outlook

by Mehtap Williams, member of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

May I suggest some ways to maintain a positive outlook while dealing with chaos:

1. Practice Gratitude: Take time each day to reflect on the things you’re grateful for, no matter how small. Gratitude can shift your focus from what’s going wrong to what’s going right in your life.

2. Limit Exposure to Negative News: While it’s important to stay informed, consuming too much negative news can contribute to feelings of anxiety and helplessness. Limit your exposure to distressing news stories.

3. Focus on What You Can Control: Accept that there are many things in the world that are beyond your control and focus your energy on the things you can control, such as your attitude, actions, and responses to situations.

4. Engage in Self-Care: Make self-care a priority by engaging in activities that nourish your mind, body, and soul such as exercise, meditation, hobbies, spending time with loved ones, or simply taking breaks.

5. Surround Yourself with Positivity: Surround yourself with positive people who uplift and support you. Cultivate relationships with individuals who share your values and encourage you to be the best version of yourself.

6. Practice Mindfulness: Stay present in the moment and practice mindfulness to help you stay grounded amidst chaos. Mindfulness techniques, such as deep breathing exercises or body scans, can help you manage stress and maintain a sense of calm.

7. Set Realistic Expectations: Avoid setting unrealistic expectations for yourself or others, as this can lead to disappointment and frustration. Instead, set achievable goals and celebrate your progress along the way.

8. Find Meaning and Purpose: Identify activities or causes that give your life meaning and purpose. Engaging in activities that align with your values can help you find fulfillment and perspective, even in the midst of chaos.

9. Seek Support: Don’t hesitate to reach out for support from friends, family, or mental health professionals if you’re struggling to maintain a positive outlook. Talking to someone can provide you with perspective and help you navigate difficult emotions.

10. Practice Compassion and Kindness: Finally, be kind to yourself and others. Show compassion towards yourself and those around you, recognizing that everyone is dealing with their own challenges and struggles. By incorporating these strategies into your daily life, you can cultivate a more positive outlook and navigate the chaos of the world with resilience and optimism.