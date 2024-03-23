Looking Back

100 years ago

27 March 1924

The British Fleet

On Sunday afternoon, about 3.00pm men from the British Special Service Squadron who motored to Dandenong were accorded a hearty welcome by the townspeople, who assembled in large numbers in the vicinity of the public Park and Gardens, where a fine display of flags and bunting was made. An official welcome was given from the band rotunda, where the Shire President made quite an interesting and appropriate speech, worthy of the occasion, and having spoken eulogistically of the British Navy, extended a hearty welcome on behalf of the people within the municipality. Members of the Dandenong Brass Band rendered appropriate selections during the afternoon, and the local improvement association dispensed fruit and cigarettes to the visitors.

50 years ago

27 March 1974

‘Victimised’ No Tie, No Job

Teachers at Doveton High School claimed last week that a colleague had been victimised because he refused to wear a tie. The teacher, Mr Kevin Donovan, 33, was told on Tuesday that he would be transferred to Dandenong North High School because Doveton had too many teachers. However, the Victorian Secondary Teachers Association VSTA branch at the school alleges Mr Donovan has been asked to leave because he did not wear a tie. Doveton High School principal Mr E Johnson refused to comment. A spokesman for the VSTA, Mr Ken Slater, said the English faculty, of which Mr Donovan was a member had just enough teachers to cover classes. Mr Donovan said the school had a surplus of maths teachers, not English teachers, and that he intended to stay at the school. Mr Donovan said the principal had told him last year and again this year to wear a tie. He added: “I do wear a tie some days and I wore one for two terms last year.” The Education Department has never issued an instruction that teachers must wear a tie.

20 years ago

March 2004

Meet our youngest mayor

Clare O’Neil says news that she became Australia’s youngest ever female mayor when she took the chair on St Patrick’s Day came as an ‘absolute surprise’. The 23-year-old of Irish decent said age, or lack of it, was incidental to her ability to lead Greater Dandenong. “It is not an issue of being deserving or underserving, it’s about leadership. In some ways my youth is an advantage.” Cr O’Neil vowed to bring a ‘fresh and inclusive approach’. Symbolically, she refused to wear the traditional mayor robes and chain. Despite joining the Labor Party at 17, Cr O’Neil said she did not consider her role on the council as a launching pad to higher political office.

5 years ago

25 March 2019

At one with community

Two vigils at Dandenong’s Harmony Square sent powerful messages of unity and grief in response to the recent horrific events of the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques in Christchurch. Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network organised a one-hour ceremony at Harmony Square on 21 March. Members of the public were welcome to place flowers and write tributes during the event.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society