Full-moon celebration in Springvale

Under a full moon, the Seva Dharma Mission Centre in Springvale celebrated the 103rd birth anniversary of Shri Shri Anandamurti Ji on 23 May.

The festivities began with an early-morning collective meditation with devotional songs and dancing.

Several speakers gave spiritual discourses on Shri Shri Anandamurti Ji’s enduring legacy, universal teachings and social contributions as founder of the spritiual organisation Ānanda Mārga.

The program also featured a special three-hour afternoon meditation and kirtan dance, music and singing session.

The celebrations concluded in the evening with the distribution of prasad and a collective feast, where all attendees shared a vegetarian meal together.

“This event not only kept the memory of Shri Shri Anandamurti Ji alive in the local community, but also inspired people to spread his teachings and move along the path of spirituality and social service laid out by him,” a Seva Dharma Mission Centre spokesperson said.

Notable attendees included Acharya Hariishananda Avadhuta, Acharya Nityashivananda Avadhuta, Avadhutika Ananda Lokottara Acharya, Jayanta, Sandeep, Vikash, Nirmal, Ruchi, Netali from Russia, Dr. Paramjeet Kaur, Tapash Sharma, Sania Sharma, Harlin, Sunita, Sheetal, Tathagat, Sam, and Siddha.