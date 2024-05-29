Art of belonging

by Sahar Foladi

The newest public art at Dandenong Settlers Square has brought bold and vibrant colours into the community.

Thanks to the Melbourne based Ethiopian-Norwegian artist Olana Janfa the work titled ‘Harmony’ has transformed the empty space breathing life into it.

The display extends across the square’s seating, electricity boxes and light pole full of charismatic characters.

The bold use of palette can be spotted from a distant, yet Mr Janfa says here’s no planning or intention behind it whatsoever.

“In general, I don’t like to plan things I’m not a strategic person, I just like to go with the flow.

“I like to use bright colours. I don’t usually think about colours, I just do it when I’m in the process of painting.”

The artwork has transformed the space into an active public meeting and event space for all users, creating a vibrant, attractive and safe link through the busy precinct.

The artwork explores themes of inclusivity and harmony with its use of colour, bold illustration and patterns, inviting the community to observe.

Creating the ‘Harmony’ was no challenge for Mr Janfa however, as an Ethiopian born in Norway and now living in Australia, the self-taught artist uses art to connect to his culture and communicate his ideas and experiences.

“My art is my own experience. I’m black and an immigrant.

“I haven’t been back to Ethiopia where I’m from, for a very long time so I wanted to draw something that reminded me of where I came from, something that made me feel like I’m home. Everything starts from there.”

“After that I started doing all different kinds of art and I started enjoying it.”

His unique styles as an artist are inspired by his traditional Ethiopian Orthodox childhood, the realities of an immigrant life exploring the definition of home.

He started first painting in 2018 and is also working with the National Gallery of Victoria.

His upcoming exhibition, ‘Too Much Drama’, at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre will be open to public from July.

An iteration of Home, Too Much Drama combines the artist’s trademark wry political commentary and light-hearted humour.

“Painting is how I express my identity and what’s important to me, including the things I find funny.” he explains.

It will be exhibited from 2 July to 6 September as part of the Greater Dandenong Council’s longstanding program of exhibitions featuring artists from a refugee and asylum seeker background.