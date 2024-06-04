Refugee volunteer giving back

An Afghan refugee who spent almost three decades in exile, much of it without her family, has found a new lease of life through volunteering.

Khadija Warazgani and her family fled civil war in Afghanistan 33 years ago when she was four.

The family found refuge in Quetta, Pakistan, but were still subject to persecution as members of the Hazara ethnic minority.

“Life was tough in Pakistan. My parents passed away and then my brother and his family came to Australia. I lived with the family of one of brother’s friends,” Khadija said.

“I had some problems. I couldn’t get a visa to join my brother for a few years,” she said.

But Khadija was finally able to come to Australia last year, travelling by herself.

Now living with her brother in Dandenong, Khajida is studying part-time and volunteering with migrant and refugee settlement agency AMES Australia.

“I am enjoying life in Australia. Here there are lots of opportunities and we can move freely without fear. In Quetta we were always in fear of being attacked because we are Hazara,” she said.

Khajida, 37, is now studying English at TAFE two days a week, volunteering with AMES in Dandenong another two days a week and volunteering with her own local Hazara community of Saturdays.

“I work with teachers helping refugee students understand their lessons and the work they are given. They have little or no English language, so I help to explain to them the meanings of new words and phrases,” she said.

“It’s very rewarding work. It gives me a nice feeling to be able to help people. The students are so happy when I support them. They say they could not do the work and then when I explain things, they are able to move ahead and learn.

“I want to finish my studies and then get a job in community service – working alongside people and helping them.”

Khadija was inspired to volunteer by her experiences as a refugee client with AMES Australia.

“I was a client of AMES, and my case manager was so helpful and so nice to me. She worked hard to support me and help me settle here,” she said.

“That is what inspired me to become a volunteer with AMES in Dandenong.

“Volunteering is a great way to meet people and it’s a way of giving back to your community.”