Walking Football

Walking Football 4 Health is modified soccer in a safe, family-friendly environment for participants of all ages and abilities, starting from 7 years old. No running, no contact, no tackles from behind and no kicking balls above waist height. A supportive space for those with health challenges, confidence issues, or social anxiety. Families are encouraged to play as a team or part of a team.

– Saturdays 1pm-2pm at Dandenong Soccer 5s, 29 Brindley Street, Dandenong South; $5 per person (free until end of June). Details: Mick Trim, 0430 163 550 or m.trim@wffa.org.au

Friends of Red Cross 45th birthday

Hallam Friends of the Red Cross will be celebrating 45 years of service with a party, afternoon tea, door prize and $1 raffle. Guest speaker: Connected Libraries Doveton team leader Tanisha Taylor. All welcome, we are a very friendly group.

– Tuesday 18 June, 1pm at Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Kays Avenue, Hallam; $5. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

Valuing Our Trees

Afternoon tea with presentation from Dandenong and Springvale historical societies president Chris Keys on the local history of trees. Also presentation from Significant Tree Register chair Dr Greg Moore, who is also a University of Melbourne Research Fellow and will speak on the undervaluing and unnecessary removal of significant trees.

– Wednesday 19 June, 1.30pm-4pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; free event. Bookings required at https://www.trybooking.com/CPCWF

Number-plate screws

Free anti-theft number-plate screws will be fitted at three venues this month by Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong. Personal alarms also for sale.

– Saturday 22 June, 10am-2pm at Dandenong Bunnings; Sunday 23 June, 11am-3pm at Parkmore shopping centre; and Saturday 29 June, 10am-2pm at Springvale Bunnings.

Refugee Week

Family friendly celebration of Refugee Week, including welcoming ceremony, guest speakers, cultural performances, stalls, children’s activities, food tasting, popcorn and tea tasting, henna art and collaborative artwork.

– Saturday 22 June, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Justice for Refugees

Refugee Week BBQ hosted by Justice & Freedom for Ceylon Tamils. Includes speeches by refugees and advocates.

– Sunday 23 June, 10am-1.30pm at Hemmings Park, Princes Highway, Dandenong.

Active and Healthy Families

Try a new sport or recreation activity, learn a new skill including AFL football, basketball, soccer, pickleball, karate, healthy eating, gardening and step aerobics. Free lunch provided. Part of City of Greater Dandenong’s Make Your Move program.

– Sunday 23 June, 11am-2pm at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Free event, registrations required at surveymonkey.com/r/9NP7NJZ

Play in Our Street

Join us in Noble Park throughout June and Play in Our Street. Includes a Retro Games and Disco Dance day – take a step back in time with classic children’s activities from the 80’s and 90’s. Share the fabulous fun of elastics with your family, jump in a giant skipping rope and enjoy classics like Twister, hula hooping or just get down and boogie.

– Sunday 23 June, 1.30pm-3.30pm at Frank Street Open Space, Noble Park. Free event, registrations required at events.humanitix.com/play-in-our-street-npk-outdoor-disco-and-dance-games

That Made Me Laugh, That Made Me Wonder

Join us for a fun morning sharing poems, jokes, limericks and other reading material over a cup of coffee in homely setting. All welcome.

– Monday 24 June, 10.30am–11.30am at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; gold coin donation welcome. Bookings essential: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Noble Park Public Hall Trust AGM

Upcoming annual general meeting. Nominations for the vacant five-year term as a Trustee close on 25 June.

– Friday 5 July, 1pm at Paddy O Donoghue Centre. Details: dawndickson49@gmail.com or 0412 613 853

Photo exhibition

The Noble Park Community Centre (NPCC) proudly announces the grand opening of its new Exhibition Space with the inaugural showcase of emerging photographer Terry Blades in an exhibition, titled ‘Everywhere’.

– runs until 28 June at NPCC, Memorial Drive, Noble Park.

Conversational English

Practice your English in a casual setting over a cup of tea while you meet new people in these FREE weekly sessions.

– Wednesdays 9.30am -11.30am and Thursdays 10:30am-12:30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

All Abilities Art & Craft

Discover your creative style and make meaningful social connections at our All Abilities Art & Craft classes.

– Fridays 10am-12pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Crochet

Whether you’re eager to learn how to crochet or an avid crocheter willing to share your experience, join our little group for people who love all things crochet.

– Mondays 11am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Badminton

Join us for social sessions for players of all abilities. Ages 15+.

– Mondays 7:30pm-10pm; $5 per session at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

A Tra$hy Dreamland

Exhibition on display until Saturday 8 June at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong.

Trees: A Canopy Extraordinaire

An exhibition that celebrates, reflects and recognises the significance of trees in the local landscape over time and the timber industry that grew the local community. It marks 80 years since community forest planting began at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong in 1944. Features artwork, local historical society collections and the council’s civic and cultural heritage collection.

– Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-2pm until 19 July at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae St, Dandenong. Free event.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body & soul & connects to meaning.

– Mondays (during school term), 2.30pm–3.30pm followed by a cuppa at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong; suggested gold-coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com