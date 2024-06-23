Brushes to canvases – the work goes on with upcoming exhibition

By Ethan Benedicto

With brushes to canvases and spirits high, the Berwick Artists’ Society gathered at the Old Cheese Factory on Thursday 20 June, as they hold the final strokes for Monday night.

Just a few days out of the Society’s opening event on Monday 24 June, the function room at the Factory was brimming with life, with pastel, watercolour and acrylic-covered pieces decorating the easels.

The group’s secretary, Rose Duncan said that while there was no specific theme for the opening night, it would serve more of a culmination of their pieces, efforts and styles.

“Everyone is very artistic, very talented and there’s a lot of artwork that hasn’t been seen before.

“We have different styles, and I think the difference is what connects everyone and it makes it a beautiful exhibition to see,” Rose said.

One of the main activities for the Thursday session was portrait painting; held once a month, a member of the Society volunteers to model for other artists, and the rest then spend the duration painting.

While general committee member, Jenny, will not be showing any artwork on Monday night, her time at the society made her realise that “the beauty is, that we help and encourage each other”.

The essence of art can be subjective, and when it comes to working on pieces, “you need the motivation”.

“Because when you’re retired like a lot of us are, to do it at home you’re just stuck in your own world.

“The beauty is, you can see with this room it’s a very big group but also everybody does different things,” Jenny said.

Rose is on the same page, agreeing that it’s the difference in everyone’s styles that “connects everyone and [what] makes it a beautiful exhibition to see”.

Organising the event roughly took a month, and speaking on the group, Rose said “everyone chipped in”.

“[Everyone] does a little bit and that’s what makes it special because we’re such a companionable art society,” she said.

The Berwick Artists’ Society was formed in 1992 by a local group of artists who were more than keen to share their passion.

Providing an environment for others to explore their interests and styles, which in turn encourages local emerging and professional artists to contribute to the community’s artistic identity, is the group’s main goal.

Lyn, who has been with the group for the last four years will be presenting three of her works on Monday night; with a focus on water-based oils she’s a free spirit, and when it comes to art being uniquely ‘her’, she said “I don’t honestly know”.

“I just come up to the canvas and if I like something I pain it.

“If I see something I like I’ll take a photo of it, if I flick through a book and see a nice picture of something then I’ll use that as inspiration,” she said.

Rodney, a long-time member with a specialty in landscapes echoed the same notion, saying that he keeps landscape “in the back of my mind all the time”.

Speaking for himself and on behalf of friend and fellow artist Quentin, he said that they are both influenced by all great Australian artists.

The art show’s opening night will be held at the Cranbourne Library and will be running from 7pm to 8pm; however, the exhibition itself will be held for roughly two weeks and will conclude on Saturday 13 July.

The event itself is free and for Rose and many of the members, they are more than keen to be showing their work.

“It’s like a part of yourself that you’re putting out there,” Rose said.

“It still feels the same, it’s wonderful to be acknowledged and have other people appreciate the time and the effort that goes into each piece that you do.”

For more general information on the Berwick Artists’ Society, such as membership and future workshops, visit berwickartistssociety.com.au/#bas