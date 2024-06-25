Qudsia’s Milestone

This year Refugee Week was from Saturday 16 June to Sunday 22 June however for a diverse municipality like City of Greater Dandenong, everyday is refugee day.

The top most welcoming city for refugees, Greater Dandenong is regarded as the nation’s most diverse municipality, home to 157 nationalities.

Organisations such as Southern Migrant Refugee Centre (SMRC) are pivotal in supporting refugees, asylum seekers and migrants to navigate the system and to build their life from scratch no matter what stage in life they’re in.

A 60-year-old Qudsia had never attended school and until three years ago, couldn’t read or write.

Arriving from Afghanistan into an unfamiliar environment in Australia in 2021, she joined the SMRC’s Learning Space and can now proudly form short sentences and respond to her teacher in English.

Qudsia reflects on how far she has come.

“When I left the house when I just came to Australia, I was shivering because I was in an unfamiliar environment but then with SMRC I learnt some English and these classes built my confidence.”

On the one day of the week when she’s not in class, she is at her Friday Sisters’ Circle Program, another of SMRC’s settlement programs.

On outings around Melbourne, Qudsia is full of enthusiasm and loves giving everything a go. She’s also learning about important services and life skills through a series of workshops designed as part of the Sisters’ Circle Program to empower women and provide a much-needed sense of community.

Qudsia’s story is one of many being elevated by SMRC as it acknowledges Refugee Week and celebrates the strengths and contributions of refugees and migrants in Australia.

This Refugee Week, SMRC is focused on home.

“Home is somewhere I can be happy and peaceful … SMRC helped me to develop a sense of belonging,” Quasi said.

“Now I feel comfortable to just go outside alone, be myself, express myself and I’m happy.”

SMRC CEO, Rakesh Sharma emphasises how Refugee Week is an opportunity to showcase diverse stories of people finding home in Australia.

“Home is more than just a physical space. It’s a place where you feel safe, you feel connected and you’re able to realise your dreams and aspirations.

“SMRC is privileged to play a part in these journeys.”