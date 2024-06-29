Plastic-free July

Want to learn more about minimising plastic waste? The eco-friendly electric van, GOGRN, will be making a special visit to teach you about reducing single-use plastic waste. Free craft activities for little ones.

– Thursday 4 July, 11am-2pm and Friday 12 July, 10am-1pm at Multicultural Place, Buckingham Avenue, Springvale. Free event.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ‘Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Free holiday fun

School holiday crafts at Dandenong Market. Includes market bag art, pasta play, vegie sculptures and Little Chef apron art.

– Tuesday 2 July – Sunday 14 July (Tues, Fri, Sat and Sundays only) 10am-2pm at Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets; free events. Details: dandenongmarket.com.au/school-holiday-program

HOME 24

Too Much Drama is a site-responsive project by Ethiopian-Norwegian, Naarm-based artist Olana Janfa. Combining bold images and political statements with lightness, dry humour and vivid colours and tones, the exhibition brings together old and new works by Olana, displayed across Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre and the public space.

– runs until Friday 6 September (open Tuesdays-Fridays) at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, 1-9 Walker Street, Dandenong.

Cultural Sketch

Join us to hear from, and sketch, a member of our arts community. The member will share their story, creative interests, arts practice, favourite music and other aspects that make up their creative world as they strike a pose for you to draw. Materials provided. Refreshments and alcohol served. Event is for people 18+.

-Tuesday 2 July, 6pm-8pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event, book at eventbrite.com.au/e/cultural-sketch-tickets-859194502887?aff=oddtdtcreator

Noble Park Public Hall Trust AGM

Upcoming annual general meeting. Nominations for the vacant five-year term as a Trustee close on 25 June.

– Friday 5 July, 1pm at Paddy O Donoghue Centre. Details: dawndickson49@gmail.com or 0412 613 853

Community planting day

Bring your family along to plant some seedlings at Somerfield Reserve. Includes Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony and free lunch. Bring your own water bottle, gardening gloves and wear clothes that you won’t mind getting dirty.

– Saturday 6 July, 10am-1pm at Somerfield Reserve, Keysborough (enter via Eastbury Street or Westwood Boulevard). Free event.

NAIDOC Week

Celebrate NAIDOC Week 2024 at Dandenong Market with a Welcome to Country, smoking ceremony followed by a celebration of Indigenous culture.

Sunday 7 July, 10.30am-2.30pm at Dandenong Market, Cleeland Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Beeswax Wraps

Are you passionate about reducing plastic waste? Dive into the world of sustainability with our beeswax wrap making workshop. Part of Plastic Free July with City of Greater Dandenong. Ages 16+

– Saturday 13 July, 2pm-4pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/sustainability-saturdays-hub-beeswax-wraps

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 13 July) 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 13 July, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul, and connects to meaning.

Mondays (during school term) 2.30pm – 3.30pm (followed by a cuppa) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested gold-coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Walking Football

Walking Football 4 Health is modified soccer in a safe, family-friendly environment for participants of all ages and abilities, starting from 7 years old. No running, no contact, no tackles from behind and no kicking balls above waist height. A supportive space for those with health challenges, confidence issues, or social anxiety. Families are encouraged to play as a team or part of a team.

– Saturdays 1pm-2pm at Dandenong Soccer 5s, 29 Brindley Street, Dandenong South; $5 per person (free until end of June). Details: Mick Trim, 0430 163 550 or m.trim@wffa.org.au

Conversational English

Practice your English in a casual setting over a cup of tea while you meet new people in these FREE weekly sessions.

– Wednesdays 9.30am -11.30am and Thursdays 10:30am-12:30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

All Abilities Art & Craft

Discover your creative style and make meaningful social connections at our All Abilities Art & Craft classes.

– Fridays 10am-12pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Crochet

Whether you’re eager to learn how to crochet or an avid crocheter willing to share your experience, join our little group for people who love all things crochet.

– Mondays 11am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Badminton

Join us for social sessions for players of all abilities. Ages 15+.

– Mondays 7:30pm-10pm; $5 per session at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Trees: A Canopy Extraordinaire

An exhibition that celebrates, reflects and recognises the significance of trees in the local landscape over time and the timber industry that grew the local community. It marks 80 years since community forest planting began at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong in 1944. Features artwork, local historical society collections and the council’s civic and cultural heritage collection.

– Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-2pm until 19 July at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae St, Dandenong. Free event.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com