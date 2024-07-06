Library competitions

Greater Dandenong Libraries is calling on all young artists and book critics. You can have your artwork featured on library membership cards. Artwork should be designed to appeal to ages 16-18 and must not contain any offensive content. Also young readers aged 12-19 can submit their reviews of their favourite books as part of the Y?Read competition. Book reviews can be written (30-80 word limit) or on video (30-60 second limit). Great prizes include young adult books, gift vouchers (from JB Hi Fi, Rebel Sport or Village Cinemas) and Apple AirPods.

– Submissions close on Wednesday 31 July. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/yread or chat with our friendly staff.

Free holiday fun

School holiday crafts at Dandenong Market. Includes market bag art, pasta play, vegie sculptures and Little Chef apron art.

– runs until Sunday 14 July (Tues, Fri, Sat and Sundays only) 10am-2pm at Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets; free events. Details: dandenongmarket.com.au/school-holiday-program

HOME 24

Too Much Drama is a site-responsive project by Ethiopian-Norwegian, Naarm-based artist Olana Janfa. Combining bold images and political statements with lightness, dry humour and vivid colours and tones, the exhibition brings together old and new works by Olana, displayed across Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre and the public space.

– runs until Friday 6 September (open Tuesdays-Fridays) at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, 1-9 Walker Street, Dandenong.

Plastic-free July

Want to learn more about minimising plastic waste? The eco-friendly electric van, GOGRN, will be making a special visit to teach you about reducing single-use plastic waste. Free craft activities for little ones.

– Friday 12 July, 10am-1pm at Multicultural Place, Buckingham Avenue, Springvale. Free event.

Beeswax Wraps

Are you passionate about reducing plastic waste? Dive into the world of sustainability with our beeswax wrap making workshop. Part of Plastic Free July with City of Greater Dandenong. Ages 16+

– Saturday 13 July, 2pm-4pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/sustainability-saturdays-hub-beeswax-wraps

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 13 July) 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 13 July, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Wellsprings high tea

Wellsprings for Women is holding a 30th anniversary high tea with MC and Wellsprings patron Jo Stanley. Bring family and friends to enjoy delicious treats, inspiring speeches and reflections on Wellsprings’ support for women in our community. All proceeds go to support women’s education costs.

– Saturday 20 July at Kennedy Hall, Killester College, 433 Springvale Road, Springvale; $65. Please RSVP by 8 July at events.humanitix.com/wellsprings-for-women-fundraising-high-tea-2024?hxchl=hex-qrc&hxref=evt

Keysie Market – Winter edition

Join us for The Keysie Market – Winter Edition. Come along to this vibrant outdoor community event in Keysborough with over 100+ unique market stalls.

– Sunday 21 July, 10am-2pm at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Details: Shirlene Allison, 0424 392 560 or thekeysiemarket@gmail.com

Food drive for asylum seekers

Asylum Seeker Resource Centre (ASRC) Foodbank at the Refugee Resource Hub in Dandenong is hosting a drive for food donations this month. The organisation provides food to people seeking asylum who do not receive government support. Donations of basmati rice, canned vegetables (corn, peas, carrot and tomato), tuna in oil, coconut cream/milk, olive oil, biscuits, razors, deodorant, jam, honey or peanut butter welcome.

– Saturday 27 July, 10am to 2pm at rear of 205 Thomas Street in Dandenong (enter via the Oldham Lane car park). Details: Kate Quin, kate.q@asrc.org.au

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ‘Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul, and connects to meaning.

Mondays (during school term) 2.30pm – 3.30pm (followed by a cuppa) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested gold-coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Walking Football

Walking Football 4 Health is modified soccer in a safe, family-friendly environment for participants of all ages and abilities, starting from 7 years old. No running, no contact, no tackles from behind and no kicking balls above waist height. A supportive space for those with health challenges, confidence issues, or social anxiety. Families are encouraged to play as a team or part of a team.

– Saturdays 1pm-2pm at Dandenong Soccer 5s, 29 Brindley Street, Dandenong South; $5 per person. Details: Mick Trim, 0430 163 550 or m.trim@wffa.org.au

Conversational English

Practice your English in a casual setting over a cup of tea while you meet new people in these FREE weekly sessions.

– Wednesdays 9.30am -11.30am and Thursdays 10:30am-12:30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

All Abilities Art & Craft

Discover your creative style and make meaningful social connections at our All Abilities Art & Craft classes.

– Fridays 10am-12pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Crochet

Whether you’re eager to learn how to crochet or an avid crocheter willing to share your experience, join our little group for people who love all things crochet.

– Mondays 11am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Badminton

Join us for social sessions for players of all abilities. Ages 15+.

– Mondays 7:30pm-10pm; $5 per session at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Trees: A Canopy Extraordinaire

An exhibition that celebrates, reflects and recognises the significance of trees in the local landscape over time and the timber industry that grew the local community. It marks 80 years since community forest planting began at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong in 1944. Features artwork, local historical society collections and the council’s civic and cultural heritage collection.

– Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-2pm until 19 July at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae St, Dandenong. Free event.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com