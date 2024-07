From a chance to meet Princess Elsa to ice skating, Frosted – A Winter Spectacular has fun for people of all ages this school holidays.

Launched on Friday 21 June and located on the corner of Princes Highway & Brechin Drive in Narre Warren under the big top, Frosted is running on most days until Sunday 21 July.

Gazette photographer Gary Sissons rugged up to capture all of the chilly attractions.