Quirky, cheery vegie sculptures were being crafted by kids at a free winter school holidays program at Dandenong Market.

It was part of a two week event of interactive crafts such as designing your own market bag art or your own little chef apron.

The activities are suitable for children aged 5 and over.

It runs opposite Nesh’s Corner Deli in the market’s Meat Fish Deli Hall until 14 July, 10am-2pm.

Open on market days only – Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.