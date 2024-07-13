Harvest of hope

by Roz Blades AM, member of the Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

Shavuot is sometimes referred to as the Jewish Pentecost.

It is a holiday that today commemorates the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai.

It is a harvest festival, which we can all relate to.

Although not as well known, it is one of the three main festivals because at all Biblical times, Jewish men were required to observe them at the temple.

The book of Ruth is traditionally read on Shavuot morning because of its link to the harvest season.

The story of Ruth takes place amongst the backdrop of the harvesting season, from reaping, gleaning and threshing of the wheat.

Ruth has a strong connection here as the mother of King David.

The three pilgrimage festivals found in the Hebrew bible all mark important moments.

Passover is the beginning of the barley harvest and Sukkot marks the end of the fruit harvest.

In the synagogue on Shavuot morning there is recommitment of vows where the 10 commandments are read when the Jewish people reaffirm their commitment to treasure and obey God’s laws.

In modern times, the Jewish people traditionally eat dairy foods, with treats such as cheesecake and cheese blintzes being popular.

The reason for this is that in ancient times a two-loaf bread offering was brought to the Temple.

As a result, two meals are eaten on Shavuot.

Hope is not divisible, it is multiplier.

Shavuot is optimistic.

Optimism is the belief that the world is changing for the better; hope it is the belief that together, we can make the world better.

It needs no courage to be an optimist, but it takes a great deal of courage to hope.

