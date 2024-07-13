Springvale Snowfest

Join in on the seasonal festivities as Springvale transforms into a magical winter wonderland for the highly anticipated annual Springvale Snow Fest. Returning in 2024 for its 12th year and with even more excitement, this acclaimed event promises a day of thrills and delights for all ages.

– Sunday 28 July, 12pm-7pm at Buckingham Avenue, Springvale. Free event. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/springvale-snow-fest

Explore Asia cooking course

Embark on a six-week culinary adventure where each week you’ll journey to a different South East Asian country, tantalising your taste buds with the vibrant flavours of Malaysia, Thailand, Korea and more. Learn to create authentic dishes and immerse yourself in the rich culinary traditions of these diverse cultures.

– Wednesdays 6.30pm–8.30pm from July 17 at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $120 for 6 sessions. Details: info@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Dementia information

Understand more about dementia and navigating the journey with empathy and compassion. In this information session you will increase your awareness and understanding, as you are provided with practical insights and strategies to empower you with the knowledge and resources to support those living with dementia.

-Thursday 18 July 1.30pm–3pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: info@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Wellsprings high tea

Wellsprings for Women is holding a 30th anniversary high tea with MC and Wellsprings patron Jo Stanley. Bring family and friends to enjoy delicious treats, inspiring speeches and reflections on Wellsprings’ support for women in our community. All proceeds go to support women’s education costs.

– Saturday 20 July at Kennedy Hall, Killester College, 433 Springvale Road, Springvale; $65. Please RSVP by 8 July at events.humanitix.com/wellsprings-for-women-fundraising-high-tea-2024?hxchl=hex-qrc&hxref=evt

Keysie Market – Winter edition

Join us for The Keysie Market – Winter Edition. Come along to this vibrant outdoor community event in Keysborough with over 100+ unique market stalls.

– Sunday 21 July, 10am-2pm at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Details: Shirlene Allison, 0424 392 560 or thekeysiemarket@gmail.com

Roving Refills

Purchase eco-friendly, low-miles detergents and cleaning products. Bring your own container such as a bottle, jar or bucket and refill it with the products. Any size or shape is fine, but ensure you clean the container thoroughly before refilling to avoid cross-contamination. City of Greater Dandenong and Roving Refills are offering 20 per cent off each purchase.

– Tuesday 23 July 9am-11.30am at Dandenong Market (The Terrace) and 12.30pm-3pm (Harmony Square).

Social Craft Group

Come and get creative with us! Bring along any crafty projects you’re working on and share your skills or learn some new ones, while relaxing with like-minded people.

– Thursday 25 July 1.30pm-2.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested gold-coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Arts Tour Bus

Sit back and relax as we transport you to guided exhibition tours at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, and ACMI. BYO lunch or refresh at ACMI’s kiosk. Special offer – get a free 12-month ACMI membership with every ticket.

– Saturday 27 July, 10am-3.30pm starting at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre. corner Walker and Robinson Streets, Dandenong; $5. Bookings essential at eventbrite.com.au/e/arts-tour-bus-x-acmi-tickets-919911208187

National Tree Day

Bring the family and join us on National Tree Day weekend to plant some seedlings at Tirhatuan Park. Includes a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony by Traditional Custodians from the Bunurong Land Council Aboriginal Corporation, wildlife presentations, planting activities, a free barbecue lunch and native plant giveaways. Remember warm clothes and footwear suitable for uneven and muddy ground. Bring drinking water, a pair of gloves and a hand towel to wipe your hands with.

– Saturday 27 July, 10am-1pm at Tirhatuan Park, 4 Kriegel Way, Dandenong North; free event. Register at eventbrite.com.au/e/national-tree-day-community-planting-at-tirhatuan-park-tickets-943406603547?aff=oddtdtcreator

Food drive for asylum seekers

Asylum Seeker Resource Centre (ASRC) Foodbank at the Refugee Resource Hub in Dandenong is hosting a drive for food donations this month. The organisation provides food to people seeking asylum who do not receive government support. Donations of basmati rice, canned vegetables (corn, peas, carrot and tomato), tuna in oil, coconut cream/milk, olive oil, biscuits, razors, deodorant, jam, honey or peanut butter welcome.

– Saturday 27 July, 10am to 2pm at rear of 205 Thomas Street in Dandenong (enter via the Oldham Lane car park). Details: Kate Quin, kate.q@asrc.org.au

Creative Wellness for Men

Discover new opportunities to develop new skills and share stories using art as a starting point, whilst developing meaningful connections with other men.

– Wednesdays 7pm– 8.30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $50 (9 weeks). Details: info@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Trees: A Canopy Extraordinaire

An exhibition that celebrates, reflects and recognises the significance of trees in the local landscape over time and the timber industry that grew the local community. It marks 80 years since community forest planting began at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong in 1944. Features artwork, local historical society collections and the council’s civic and cultural heritage collection.

– Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-2pm until 19 July at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae St, Dandenong. Free event.

Library competitions

Greater Dandenong Libraries is calling on all young artists and book critics. You can have your artwork featured on library membership cards. Artwork should be designed to appeal to ages 16-18 and must not contain any offensive content. Also young readers aged 12-19 can submit their reviews of their favourite books as part of the Y?Read competition. Book reviews can be written (30-80 word limit) or on video (30-60 second limit). Great prizes include young adult books, gift vouchers (from JB Hi Fi, Rebel Sport or Village Cinemas) and Apple AirPods.

– Submissions close on Wednesday 31 July. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/yread or chat with our friendly staff.

HOME 24

Too Much Drama is a site-responsive project by Ethiopian-Norwegian, Naarm-based artist Olana Janfa. Combining bold images and political statements with lightness, dry humour and vivid colours and tones, the exhibition brings together old and new works by Olana, displayed across Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre and the public space.

– runs until Friday 6 September (open Tuesdays-Fridays) at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, 1-9 Walker Street, Dandenong.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ‘Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul, and connects to meaning.

Mondays (during school term) 2.30pm – 3.30pm (followed by a cuppa) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested gold-coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Walking Football

Walking Football 4 Health is modified soccer in a safe, family-friendly environment for participants of all ages and abilities, starting from 7 years old. No running, no contact, no tackles from behind and no kicking balls above waist height. A supportive space for those with health challenges, confidence issues, or social anxiety. Families are encouraged to play as a team or part of a team.

– Saturdays 1pm-2pm at Dandenong Soccer 5s, 29 Brindley Street, Dandenong South; $5 per person. Details: Mick Trim, 0430 163 550 or m.trim@wffa.org.au

Conversational English

Practice your English in a casual setting over a cup of tea while you meet new people in these FREE weekly sessions.

– Wednesdays 9.30am -11.30am and Thursdays 10:30am-12:30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

All Abilities Art & Craft

Discover your creative style and make meaningful social connections at our All Abilities Art & Craft classes.

– Fridays 10am-12pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Crochet

Whether you’re eager to learn how to crochet or an avid crocheter willing to share your experience, join our little group for people who love all things crochet.

– Mondays 11am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Badminton

Join us for social sessions for players of all abilities. Ages 15+.

– Mondays 7:30pm-10pm; $5 per session at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com