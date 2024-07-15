Dot smiles on 100 years of tenacity and family

A Covid outbreak couldn’t deny a beaming Dorothy Wade from marking her 100th birthday with family and friends at Dandenong RSL on Friday 12 July.

Going by the names of Dot, Dottie, Mum, Nanna, Nan Nan, Ms Wade is the matriarch of four surviving children, 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

At short notice, Ms Wade’s celebration had to be moved from her home at Mercy Place Dandenong due to the outbreak of illness.

But it was fitting that Ms Wade brought up her century at Dandenong RSL, where she has long volunteered for veteran’s welfare.

Just three years ago, at the spritely age of 96, Ms Wade got her deserved ‘five minutes’ of fame on Nine News where she was given the title of Poppy Queen, recognising her many, many years of selling poppies and badges in Dandenong for the annual ANZAC appeal.

Decades earlier, Ms Wade was said to be side by side with her late husband and veteran Jack, who served charities Legacy and Carry On.

He marched in the ANZAC parade every year, while Ms Wade supported the event with fresh cakes and treats.

In 2010, Jack suffered a massive stroke and was discharged into a care home. Each day, Ms Wade organised taxis or family to drive her to be by his bedside and ensure he got the best of care.

They celebrated 70 years of marriage, two months before Jack passed away in 2015. In the same year, their eldest daughter Pam succumbed to an aggressive cancer.

Ms Wade continued supporting Dandenong RSL forming the Whirliebirds club and the Widows group.

A knitter of renowned skill, she led the group making beautiful blankets for war veterans and the needy, her daughter Paulette says.

“Her talents ranged from complex fairisle patterned jumpers to warm bedsocks and beanies.”

Her grandchildren and great grandchildren and many friends were presented with her hand knitted baby jackets, jumpers and dressing gowns.

Born in Eaglehawk on 12 July 1924, Ms Wade grew up with six siblings, stepping up with odd jobs and home duties to help her family make ends meet in the Great Depression.

She says that meeting Jack – while he was on leave from the Australian Army during World War II – and having a family with him were the highlights of her life.

They married on 14 July 1945 at St Paul’s church in Bendigo. When Jack was discharged from war service the next year, they settled in Berwick where they raised six children Pamela, Russell, Roland, Paulette, Greg and Daryl.

The family moved to Dandenong in 1955, where Ms Wade became famous for her home-made apple pies, scones, biscuits and pasties.

They faced several early hardships, such as managing Russell’s severe epilepsy and Daryl who battled Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“Despite the hardships the family put their heads down and got on with it,” her daughter Paulette says.

Ms Wade worked in the Cerebos factory in Clayton to help buy a wheelchair for Daryl, whose life was tragically cut short at the age of 18 and left the family with an enduring sadness.

“Dorothy’s achievements may not be measured through paid employment or personal career highlights but through her incredible tenacity to make the best of what life offers,” Paulette says.