Arts space for the unitiated

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A drop-in arts space is a missing link in Dandenong’s bubbling mix of cultural communities, says creative Monique McNamara.

In July, she led a successful “pilot” for the proposed venture – a week-long festival of free arts workshops dubbed Creative Space, staged at Connection Arts Space and Walker Street Gallery.

The facilitator from Working Better Together says such an event has never happened before in Dandenong, with most participants being first-time artists.

“It’s been amazing. Each day people came in to do art.

“All but two people hadn’t done art in their life. And that’s exactly why I did this.”

Working Better Together is seeking investment and funding for a social studio in Dandenong to run affordable arts workshops and develop creative skills.

It would include a space for graphic design, media, art therapy, peer support, wellbeing and creative making workshops.

“Many people have not had the opportunity or environment to tap into their unique creativity,” McNamara says.

“Creative Space was a space to explore this and give it a go and link into an arts community here in Greater Dandenong.”

McNamara says such spaces exist in many council areas across Melbourne. And she hopes to draw together Greater Dandenong’s strong and diverse cultural groups into a creative collective.

“Creative communities are resilient communities that learn to value and celebrate difference.

“I want to create a Cultural Creative Community – where we all belong – that wants to express and celebrate identity. spirituality and creativity.”

An example of this in Creative Space was a multi-sensory event including an Ethiopian dinner, African drumming workshop, a live podcast interview and an interactive discussion on art, cross-cultural identity and biracial experiences in Australia and Aotearoa.

It featured African drummer Ousmane Sonko, artist Olana Janfa, Being Biracial podcast hosts Kate Robinson and Maria-Birch Morunga and food from Afro Café, Dandenong.

McNamara also facilitated arts sessions, Wisdom Within Wellbeing creative workshops, a coffee meet-up and dinner for artists and creative businesses.

With a long career in arts, design and creative business consulting, McNamara’s creative workshops are an “emotional healing” journey that can apply to all facets of life.

She talks about building “creative resilience”..

“I’ve had a life with challenges I have had to overcome and creativity has got me through those hard times – especially when I could not express my feelings or emotions.”