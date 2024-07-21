Charity lunches cooked with heart

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

It’s no small task regularly cooking a warm, hearty lunch for a hall of up to 140 people.

The first Monday of each month, a committed band of nine volunteers put on a delicious two-course spread at St James’ Anglican Church for people who are homeless and in need.

On the menu last month was a mains of roast chicken, roast potatoes, gravy and ratatouille vegetables, or a vegetarian chickpea curry and rice.

This was followed by a dessert of apple crumble and ice cream.

The lunch has been a 20-year tradition, cooked by members of the church and Dandenong-Endeavour Hills Rotary Club and sponsored by The Andrews Centre in Endeavour Hills.

Chris Keys, a volunteer for the past two years, said the aim was to provide a nutritious, home-cooked lunch.

Initially, Keys started volunteering every now and again. But seeing the devotion of others in the group, like Rob Daniels, inspired her to do more.

“The people who come in do appreciate our lunches and say so – which is delightful.

“I’m delighted to see a person who is homeless and either has mental illness, or drug or alcohol addiction, get a good meal, be welcomed and treated as a guest.

“That’s my satisfaction.”

Keys has noticed a lot of new diners lately, older people who aren’t homeless but struggling with the rising cost of food.

Around the city, she’s also spotting more signs of homelessness – such as those sleeping in cars or lugging belongings in shopping trolleys.

With growing demand for food but unfortunately less volunteers, the once-weekly lunches have been cut down to monthly events.

“I’d love to be providing a meal every week but it can’t physically be done,” Keys says.

“If we had 40 or more volunteers we could do it every week.”

Sourcing, peeling, cutting and cooking the kilos of vegetables alone takes Keys the best part of the weekend before.

Roast beef takes several days. Twenty-five kilos are ordered and picked up, marinated for 24 hours then cooked over the next day.

“It’s for people who are ready to devote not just a day but three days a week to it.”

The free lunches are on the first Monday of the month from 12pm at St James’ Anglican Church, 53 Langhorne Street, Dandenong. To volunteer, contact the church on 9793 0219.