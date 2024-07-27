Steps to soothe anxiety

by Ursula Aruma of the Sri Sathya Sai Organisation

This Message of Hope is for those who living with anxiousness and facing anxiety.

One who has steadfastness and sincerity can always handle their life with wisdom.

One who doubts will come to ruin.

There can be so much of chemical imbalance in our everyday life.

If you wish to have human flourishing, then remove all your fears and cultivate the power of love: this will give you the feeling that you are divine.

Erase any fear that is in your mind. Remember, you are in control of your own mind.

You are three persons, the one you think you are, the one others think who you are, and one you really are: You are Divine.

Maintain good sleeping and eating habits and be watchful what you read in emails and social media.

Always keep good company.

Do not get involved with gossip and loose company.

The less desires you have, the more your life will be full of happiness and joy.

Always be content with what little you have and share with others any excess.

Do not multiply your desires.

Don’t worry about anything; just pray about everything.

Offering everything to God is extremely powerful.

You need not worry or have anxious thoughts when you offer everything to the Divine.

May God calm down your anxieties and fears.

Triggers for stress – death, disease, pain of some sort.

Discuss and get help quicker.

Get stress relief from physical activity.

Do something small for somebody else, even for someone you don’t like – you will be happy that you made someone happy.

