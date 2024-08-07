Pies legend swoops in to Bunjil Place

By Violet Li

Collingwood legend Nathan Buckley was the man of the hour at the Rotary Club of Casey’s Charity Long Lunch event on Friday 2 August, with more than 120 participants engaging in the good cause.

The former player and coach spoke about a range of topics from being a father to two boys to achieving a positive work-life balance.

Club president Alan Foster said the event was a success for the club, raising more than $8000, with 50 per cent of the proceeds going towards children’s charity Variety via a local Variety Vic Bash team and the other 50 per cent supporting the ermha365 Community Connections Program, which helps people with mental health and homelessness problems.

“The talk was really eclectic,” he said.

“It was a really interesting and informative talk, he was very open and very real.”

Secretary Jean Harrison said the event was another part of the club’s charity efforts.

“This is just another community event to help to really worthwhile causes,” she said.

“This is just a new idea, and we thought we’d give it a go and hope to do well with it.”