Fairy good reason to recycle

A ‘Rubbish Fairy’ twerking to a Pepper Pig recycling song – that’s a fun way to talk trash.

Year 10 outdoor education students at Noble Park Secondary College borrowed their good-humoured teacher Scott Caughey to dress up and drive home the recycling message on 6 August.

The class presented to a school assembly on the importance of recycling as well as a can-and-bottle reward scheme.

“The students wanted to create a memorable message about which items belong in each bin, so came up with a way to leave a lasting impression,” a college spokesperson said.

The ‘Rubbish Fairy’ was declared a “huge success” and the “absolute highlight of the day”.