School teams together for a cure

A Keysborough Gardens Primary School teacher has sacrificed his locks as a motivated team of students raised a massive $4000-plus for cancer research.

A team of Year 5 and 6 students spurred donors to dig deep for the ‘Mr G’s Big Shave’ fundraiser by persuading teacher Simon Gliddon to shave his head if $500 was raised.

The target was easily surpassed, leading to Mr Gliddon going under the shaver in front of a cheering assembly on Friday 16 August.

Moordialloc MP Tim Richardson also helped with the head shave and donated to the cause.

“The assembly was filled with excitement and pride as the school community came together to support the cause,” assistant principal Steve Gammon said.

The students, known as the Pink Team, also organised a junior and senior disco, compiled playlists, designed posters and promoted the effort.

“The Pink Team’s efforts have not only raised significant funds for Cancer Council Victoria but have also inspired their peers and the wider community.

“Their initiative is a shining example of what can be achieved when young people take action for a cause they are passionate about.”