Joyful day on Puffing Billy

A party of 900 children, parents, teachers and carers hopped aboard Puffing Billy for the annual Variety Day on Tuesday 20 August.

With the help of more than 100 Variety volunteers, the guests enjoyed free scenic train rides and a shuttle service through the Dandenong Ranges.

A live DJ, a roving magician, scavenger hunt, chocolates, arts and crafts, and face painting were also on offer to provide joy for children experiencing disadvantage, disability and illness.

Variety childrens charity CEO Mandy Burns said the Variety Day was about “inclusion and kindness”.

“When 70 per cent of kids with disabilities report feeling excluded and kids experiencing disadvantage often feeling unable to afford excursions, the Variety Day at Puffing Billy Railway is important.”

Springvale Park Special Devrlopment School teacher said the event was a rare opportunity for the school.

“For many of our students, the event represents their first and only exposure to such incredible experiences.

“Our students come from low socio-economic backgrounds and would otherwise be unable to access these opportunities.”