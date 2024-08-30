Tall tales of magnificent trees

A showcase on Greater Dandenong’s landmark trees has been extended to the end of September.

Trees: A Canopy Extraordinaire celebrates, reflects and recognises the significance of trees in the local landscape.

The free exhibition highlights the cultural significance of trees to the traditional custodians of this land, the Bunurong people, the impact of European settlement on trees and the emergence of the local timber industry as an economic driver in the Dandenong region.

It showcases items from Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection, alongside local historical society collections and items from the National Resources Conservation League (NRCL) archives.

One of the features is the Bunurong Message Tree at Dandenong Park.

The scarring was carried out by a Bunurong man in February 2021 – believed to be the first time in more than 100 years that Bunurong have carried out the cultural activity in the area.

The NRCL has also provided native plants for visitors to take home while stocks last.

Trees: A Canopy Extraordinaire is at Benga House, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong on Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am-2pm. Runs until Thursday 26 September.