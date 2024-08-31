Religious unity for a peaceful future

by Thurai Vinay of the Hindu Temple, Carrum Downs

“All religions are more or less true. All proceed from the same God, but all are imperfect because they have come down through imperfect human instrumentality” – Gandhi.

Most of us inherit our religious faith and practices from our families, shaped by the guidance of elders, local traditions, and the literature available in our native languages.

Few take the time to deeply explore or critically examine the faith we profess.

Yet, we recognize the profound impact of our religious upbringing — instilling morality, offering hope, and providing comfort during challenging times.

Over millennia, different religions have evolved across various regions of the world, each with noble intentions for humanity’s well-being.

Acknowledging and respecting the diversity of these faiths is essential in fostering a sense of unity and creating an environment conducive to lasting global peace.

It is crucial to move beyond feelings of division, alienation, and even hatred among followers of different religions.

Instead, we should cultivate a shared sense of oneness.

Our goal is to envision a world where peace prevails, and our environment is preserved for future generations.

In such a world, when we stand before God, we can do so with heads held high in reverence, confident that we have acted responsibly and compassionately.

We must strive to overcome the irresponsible behaviours currently displayed by humanity and work towards a future where interfaith understanding and respect are the cornerstones of our global society.

Let us join hands in this noble crusade, embracing the common values that all religions share, and together, build a world where peace and respect for all forms of life are the guiding principles.

– Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit – interfaithnetwork.org.au