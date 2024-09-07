Spinning yarns for charity

Racing against the clock, students at Lyndale Secondary College have created complete story books in just 12 hours.

Seven teams took part in the Write A Book In A Day national challenge, which also raises funds for The Kids’ Cancer Project.

The young writers from Years 7 to 9 brainstorm, write, illustrate and edit their stories – within set parameters like specific characters, settings, objects, themes and words.

Keyda Suson from Year 9C reflected on the experience.

“Not only do you improve your writing skills, but you also get to know your classmates better and strengthen friendships.”