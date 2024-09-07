Soccer registrations open

Expressions of interest open for new players across all age groups at Springvale City Soccer Club – Miniroos 7-12, Juniors 13-16, Boys and Girls Youth 17-23, as well as mens and womens’ thirds, reserves and seniors. Miniroos and juniors training powered by No Limits Aquila Academy. Details: springvalecitysc.com.au/

Movie Afternoon

Come and enjoy the movie The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry with us and discuss its meaning and relevance to our connection and community.

– Thursday 12 September, 1.30pm – 3.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested gold coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Dandenong Employment Hub

Visit the Dandenong Employment Hub Pop-Up to get help with your employment journey. The Hub provides free, personalised support for resume and cover letters, training and education pathways, job searching and skills workshops.

– Tuesdays and Wednesdays (until 9 October), 10am-4pm at 228-234 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Details: GameChange, 8571 1000 or gamechange@cgd.vic.gov.au

Bipolar Runner book launch

Join author Jacqui Swallow for the launch of her memoir The Bipolar Runner.

– Friday 11 October, 6pm-8pm at The Corrigan Room, Sandown Park Hotel, cnr Corrigan Road and Princes Highway, Noble Park. RSVP to form.jotform.com/242400699794871

Sustainability Saturdays at The Hub – Posy Jar

Join Domenica of Lupin Botanical to create a beautiful floral arrangement in a glass jar, using a variety of locally grown seasonal flowers and foliage. Suitable for all skill levels. All materials, flowers and glassware provided. Bookings required.

– Saturday 14 September, 2pm-4pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, SpringvaleFree event. Bookings required at eventbrite.com.au/e/sustainability-saturdays-at-the-hub-fresh-botanicals-posy-jar-tickets-908075617617

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 14 September) 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 14 September, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Fiestas Patrias

Enjoy the vibrancy of Latin Americas food and dance. Includes iconic dishes such as birria tacos and quesadillas, Brazilian BBQ, plantains and arepas, with live Cuban band Son Quba and samba, bachata and salsa dancers.

Sunday 15 September, 10am-3pm at Dandenong Market; free entry.

The Weathering

Fusion Theatre presents The Weathering – a theatre, live music and movement ensemble performance on our connection to the weather and climate change.

– September 19 and 20, 7.30pm and September 21, 5pm at Black Box Theatre, Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Dandenong; $20. Details: fusiontheatre.com.au

Josephine Mead: Matrimony

Join us for an evening of art, music and ceremony at the opening event of Josephine Mead: Matrimony. In this exhibition, Mead explores the meaning of ritual, union and love ceremonies from a queer perspective. We invite you to bring a symbol of love, one that will form part of the ongoing exhibition.

– Saturday 21 September, 7pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event; registration required at eventbrite.com.au/e/opening-event-of-josephine-mead-matrimony-tickets-1001052804887

Guinea pig show

Cavy Council of Victoria present an Oktoberfest and Polish Polooza International Championship Show, with approx 200 entries from across Australia.

– Sunday 22 September at Menzies Hall, 41 Menzies Avenue, Dandenong North.

Magic workshop

Learn incredible magic tricks, play awesome games and make great friends at this Melbourne Magic Academy workshop. Suitable for ages 5-13.

– Monday 23 September, 11am-12pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $25. Bookings essential at socialplanet.com.au/request/guest/activity?id=26175

Gardening workshop

Join Youth and Family Services to create your own mini garden these September School Holidays. Learn about planting herbs, flowers and succulents. For young people aged 12-25.

– Monday 23 September, 2.30pm-4pm at Dandenong Library, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event, registrations required at events.humanitix.com/spring-spectacular-september-school-holiday-program-g5txekth

Deckchair movies

Deckchair Movies series, starting with Shrek 2 (PG). Bring a picnic blanket, movie snacks and enjoy a free movie screening as part of the Children’s Festival school holiday program.

– Monday 23 September, 6pm-8pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch presents a safety information Q&A. Guest speaker is Senior Sergeant Chris Savage, who is Officer in Charge at Springvale police station as well as the Municipal Emergency Response Coordinator for Greater Dandenong. All residents welcome, please bring a friend.

– Wednesday 25 September, 7pm for 7.30pm start at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Light supper provided.

Trees: A Canopy Extraordinaire

An exhibition that celebrates, reflects and recognises the significance of trees in the local landscape over time and the timber industry that grew the local community. It marks 80 years since community forest planting began at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong in 1944. Features artwork, local historical society collections and the council’s civic and cultural heritage collection.

– Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-2pm extended until 27 September at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae St, Dandenong. Free event.

Noble Park Art Show entries open

Showcase your creativity at this year’s Noble Park Art Show on 18-20 October, open to all ages!

– Entries close October 7, 12pm; $8 per artwork / $5 concession / children’s art is free. Details: www.npccartshow.org/our-show/enter

Wellsprings for Women 30th anniversary fundraising dinner

This year’s event is extra special as we celebrate three decades of supporting refugee and migrant women to build new lives in Australia. Entertainment, a silent auction, raffle prizes, and a mouth-watering cultural dinner prepared by our talented cooks, showcasing the rich diversity of our community. MC’d by Wellsprings patron Jo Stanley.

– Friday, 18 October 6.30pm at Springvale City Hall, 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale; $110pp. Bookings: events.humanitix.com/wellsprings-for-women-s-30th-anniversary-fundraising-dinner/tickets

Women and girls ‘Come and Try’ soccer

Located on the synthetic soccer pitch, this beginner-friendly initiative aims to introduce women and girls of all ages and abilities to the joy of soccer in a supportive and inclusive environment. A perfect opportunity to learn, improve skills, and connect with others who share your passion for the game.

– Wednesdays 4pm-5pm at Ross Reserve, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event. Details: Ranee from RecLink Australia, 0401 948 831. Register at club.reclink.org/programs/TFPG5L/signup

Beach volleyball

An 8-week indoor program designed for young people aged 16-25. This program is open to all abilities and genders, ensuring everyone has a chance to play. Female only courts can be arranged and suited for any needs. Expert coaching and all necessary equipment provided. Come build your skills, make new friends, and have a blast in a supportive and energetic environment.

– Thursdays until 10 October 4.30pm-5.30pm at Dandenong Stadium, 270 Stud Road, Dandenong. Details: Ranee from RecLink Australia, 0401 948 831. Register at club.reclink.org/programs/U7RMSH/signup

Probus Sandown club

– Probus Sandown meets on the second Monday every month at 10.15am. All welcome. Details: 9548 4809.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul and connects to meaning.

– Mondays (during school term) 2.30pm–3.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested gold coin donation. Deatils: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ‘Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Walking Football

Walking Football 4 Health is modified soccer in a safe, family-friendly environment for participants of all ages and abilities, starting from 7 years old. No running, no contact, no tackles from behind and no kicking balls above waist height. A supportive space for those with health challenges, confidence issues, or social anxiety. Families are encouraged to play as a team or part of a team.

– Saturdays 1pm-2pm at Dandenong Soccer 5s, 29 Brindley Street, Dandenong South; $5 per person. Details: Mick Trim, 0430 163 550 or m.trim@wffa.org.au

Conversational English

Practice your English in a casual setting over a cup of tea while you meet new people in these FREE weekly sessions.

– Wednesdays 9.30am -11.30am and Thursdays 10:30am-12:30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

All Abilities Art & Craft

Discover your creative style and make meaningful social connections at our All Abilities Art & Craft classes.

– Fridays 10am-12pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Crochet

Whether you’re eager to learn how to crochet or an avid crocheter willing to share your experience, join our little group for people who love all things crochet.

– Mondays 11am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Badminton

Join us for social sessions for players of all abilities. Ages 15+.

– Mondays 7:30pm-10pm; $5 per session at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Multifaith meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com